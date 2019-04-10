Walmart Plans Estimated $31 Million in West Virginia Store Improvements and Innovations in 2019

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) — Building on its commitment to save customers time and money in new ways, Walmart expects to spend an estimated $31.9 million this year in West Virginia through the remodeling of six stores, as well as the launch and continued expansion of several customer-focused innovations.

“Technology continues to enable consumers to get the products they want, when they want them and no matter where they are,” said Tina Rodriguez, Walmart Regional General Manager for West Virginia. “We recognize the changing landscape and will continue to make new innovations available to meet our customer’s needs regardless if they are shopping in a store, online, or using the Walmart app.”

2019 Walmart Remodels in West Virginia

Walmart plans to remodel stores in the following locations:

Remodels

1330 N Eisenhower Drive, Beckley

200 Wal Street, Summersville

400 Three Springs Drive, Weirton

75 Retail Circle, Morgantown

2900 Pike Street, Parkersburg

25 Nichols Drive, Barboursville

2019 Walmart Innovations in West Virginia

Walmart will continue to innovate to help customers save time and money by creating a seamless shopping experience that gives them the options to shop when, where and how they want. The following are examples of the customer-focused innovations that will be expanded this year in West Virginia.

Grocery Pickup

Busy customers love Walmart’s grocery pickup option . It gives them the convenience of shopping online and the ease of quickly picking up groceries without having to leave their cars. The best part: it’s all at no additional cost. Walmart plans to expand the popular program to eight stores across the state by the end of the year. The company also recently introduced Walmart Voice Order, which allows customers to simply say “Hey Google, talk to Walmart” and the Google Assistant will add items directly to their Walmart Grocery cart.

Grocery Delivery

Walmart’s convenient grocery delivery service is also proving to be a hit with customers. This year, Walmart plans to add the service to nine stores, increasing its coverage area in the state.

Walmart Pickup Towers

Walmart Pickup Towers are 16-feet tall, high-tech vending machines capable of fulfilling a customer’s online order in less than a minute once they arrive at the store. It’s easy to do– once the order is ready, step up to the Pickup Tower and scan the barcode sent to your smartphone to retrieve your item. This year, Walmart plans to add nine Pickup Towers to stores across the state.

FAST Unloader

Today, product is unloaded as it arrives at the store through a complex, highly manual process that has seen little innovation over the last 50 years – until now. A new system in Walmart backrooms – known as FAST-automatically scans and sorts items that come off trucks based on priority and department, allowing associates to spend less time unloading in the backroom and more time on the sales floor with customers. This year, Walmart plans to expand the technology to 23 stores across the state.

Autonomous Floor Scrubber