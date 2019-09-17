Walmart car seat trade-in program swaps seats for gift cards

(ABC 11) – If you have an old car seat that your baby has grown out of, you can trade it in to Walmart for a gift card.

Customers can bring the car seat into a store and receive a $30 gift card that can be used in-store or online to buy items for their baby.

The store is partnering with the recycling company Terracycle to help keep those old car seats out of landfills.

You can trade in up to two car seats.

The first-ever event will take place on September 16-30 at nearly 4,000 Walmart stores across the country.

Click here for a list of stores that are participating

https://www.walmart.com/cp/best-of-baby-month-car-seat-trade-in-event/5262828