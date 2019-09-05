Walmart cancels fundraiser with Mercer County Sheriff’s Department after new gun policy

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Walmart has canceled the annual fundraiser with the Mercer County Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

According to a Facebook post, Walmart called the Mercer County DSA and canceled their fundraiser due to the new policies regarding no open carry of guns. The association said they will not schedule any further events with Walmart or any other businesses or establishments that support, agrees, or introduces such policies that infringe on the rights of citizens.

The Association is urging citizens to contact Walmart in Princeton and their corporate offices to voice their concerns over the new policies.