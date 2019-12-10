Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch National News Walmart apologizes for sweater showing Santa Claus with lines of cocaine
National NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Walmart apologizes for sweater showing Santa Claus with lines of cocaine

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 09, 2019, 20:01 pm

37
0

Walmart is apologizing for selling sweaters that appear to show Santa with lines of cocaine.

The sweater says “Let It Snow” and includes three white lines on a table in front of Santa.

Part of the description said: “The best snow comes straight from South America” and that “Santa really likes to savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade-A, Colombian snow.”

Walmart said the sweater was sold online in Canada by a third-party vendor and has since been removed.

The company said the sweaters do not represent Walmart’s values.

Previous PostUPDATE: One of four who entered an abandoned mine in Raleigh County pleads guilty
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X