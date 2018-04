A new report from Wallethub found some information about children’s health in West Virginia.

According to Wallethub.com, West Virginia ranked 33rd out of all 50 states in overall children health. The report measured three key factors cost, quality, and access to healthcare.

Vermont grabbed the overall top spot on the ranking and Nevada was last.

If you’d like to see the full report, you can visit wallethub.com/edu/beststatesforchildhealth.

Comments