Walker Ready to Begin Work at Concord

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Dave Walker was officially introduced as Concord football head coach two weeks ago, and the Pineville native says he is already busy getting to work on helping the Mountain Lions improve.

Walker says he is excited for the next step in his coaching career after spending many years at Martinsburg High School, winning the last four Class AAA state championships; he also had success at East Hardy High School prior to his time in Martinsburg.

Concord football will be looking to return to winning ways after four straight losing seasons; they went 5-5 in 2015 while reaching the Division II national semifinals in 2014.