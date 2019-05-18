Walker Named Bluefield College Athletic Director

WOAY – Bluefield College announced Friday that Tonia Walker will become the school’s first full-time athletic director, with her tenure starting July 1.

Walker comes to Bluefield after 18 years of athletic leadership at Winston-Salem State University, playing a significant role in the school’s transitions between NCAA Divisions I & II. She also previously worked in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association headquarters office.

Walker was named the 2016 CIAA Athletic Director of the Year and the 2016 Administrator of the Year as awarded by the National Association for Collegiate Athletics Administrators. She was a two-sport athlete at Hampton University, and is a graduate of Hampton University and Old Dominion University.

She will be formally introduced as Bluefield College’s new athletic director on Wednesday, May 29.