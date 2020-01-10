Walker Discusses Priorities in First Weeks at Concord

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Hear more from Concord football head coach Dave Walker as he continues his first month in charge of the Mountain Lions.

With Signing Day several weeks away, the Pineville native is eager to put together a good recruiting class; he will balance that with the returning players when they arrive back on campus for a new semester next week.

Walker says his goal is being able to recruit West Virginia natives to Concord, as they look to rebuild a winning tradition following four straight seasons below .500. Walker had led Martinsburg High School to the last four Class AAA state championships.