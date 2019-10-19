Wags N Whiskers Raising Money For Animal In Need

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Wags N Whiskers Pet Grooming Salon in Oak Hill is using their love of Halloween as a spooky way to give back to the community this weekend.

The grooming business will turn into a haunted house to raise money for Al’s Angel Rescue. The money that is raised for the haunted house will go toward the medical bill for rescue pets like Mater. Mater is experiencing neurological issues and is required to have surgery that will cost 2,000.

Tickets for the event are 5 dollars for kids and 8 dollars for adults on Saturday and Sunday.