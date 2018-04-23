Wagfest: Helping To Make A Difference For Operation Underdog

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- A local animal rescue organization will be hosting their sixth annual Wagfest this Saturday, April 28th.

The fundraising event will feature live music by Sonny Glazzard at ‬8 p.m. and Gabe Dixon ‪at 9:30 p.m‬., raffles and a silent auction.

The event will take place from 8p.m. to 11 p.m. at Foster’s Main Street Tavern, located at 121 Main Street in Beckley.

The event has a $5 cover charge, and all proceeds benefit Operation Underdog.

Operation Underdog, a non-profit organization mission is to help homeless cats and dogs in southern West Virginia find forever homes and no-kill rescues.

