W. Virginia woman sentenced to prison after son ingests meth

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 10, 2019, 10:51 am

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia woman sentenced to prison for exposing her 10-month-old baby to methamphetamine could get out by the time he’s a kindergartner.

News outlets report Judge Tod Kaufman sentenced Miranda Taylor on Monday to serve concurrent one-to-five year and one-to-three year sentences. She was convicted in May on two counts of child neglect. Her son was 10 months old when he was hospitalized for ingesting methamphetamine last year.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail says Taylor had several outbursts during her trial, including being involved in a scuffle outside the courtroom where she was stunned by a bailiff.

Taylor will receive credit for spending 199 days in jail. She’ll also serve two years of supervision when she’s released from prison.

Tyler Barker

