W Virginia school suspends sorority over drug, hazing claims

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 11, 2019, 08:48 am

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A college in West Virginia has suspended a sorority over allegations of illegal drug use and hazing.

News outlets report Marshall University on Thursday announced a ceaseanddesist order against the Delta Upsilon chapter of Delta Zeta, suspending all chapter actives, meetings and social events.

University President Jerome Gilbert says the university is now investigating the allegations. No further details about the allegations were immediately provided.

The chapters national organization has been notified and asked to take part in the colleges investigation.

