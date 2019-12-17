Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News W Virginia medical school offering free osteopathic services
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

W Virginia medical school offering free osteopathic services

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 17, 2019, 07:50 am

2
0

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine on Monday said it is looking for patients for its free annual osteopathic clinic.

The medical school has opened registration for its Student Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Clinic, which provides free osteopathic evaluations and other treatments to people who live in Lewisburg and surrounding areas

The school says procedures are performed by students under the supervision of physicians. The program runs on Wednesdays between Jan. 8 and Feb. 5, and then from Feb. 12 to March 11 at the school’s Clinical Evaluation Center in Lewisburg.

Potential patients must have a written referral from a doctor, physician’s assistant or nurse practitioner before scheduling an appointment with the clinic.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Archives

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X