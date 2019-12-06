Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News W Virginia man convicted of killing man paying child support
CrimeWatch NewsNewsWatchState NewsTop Stories

W Virginia man convicted of killing man paying child support

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 06, 2019, 10:30 am

0
0

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia man will likely spend life in prison for fatally shooting a father who was delivering child support money to a woman, a jury decided on Thursday.

Juan Chic, 30, was found guilty in Kanawha Circuit Court of murdering 27-year-old Andre Leonard in August 2018, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

Leonard was meeting the mother of his child to give her money to go shopping for school clothes, the victim’s father said in court. Chic drove the woman to retrieve the money then stepped out of the car and fatally shot Leonard, prosecutors argued.

Defense attorneys maintained Chic’s innocence, and said State Police built its case around Chic because of his criminal history without adequately pursuing other leads. Police never found the weapon he’s accused of firing.

Chic was also convicted of two related firearms charges. A formal sentencing hearing hasn’t been set.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X