Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch W. Virginia lottery revenue tops $1B for 17th straight year
NewsWatchState NewsTop Stories

W. Virginia lottery revenue tops $1B for 17th straight year

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 25, 2019, 20:57 pm

13
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gross revenues from the West Virginia state Lottery have topped $1 billion for the 17th straight year.

The Charleston GazetteMail reports the 201819 revenues increased by about $52 million from the previous year, defying the Lotterys projections that revenues would instead fall.

The Lotterys deputy director for finance, Dean Patrick, on Wednesday told some Lottery Commission members about how the projection was formed. He said it was influenced by the expected slowdown in business at the Wheeling Island casino and expected accessibility issues due to Interstate 70 renovation projects.

Some construction was postponed and declining Limited Video Lottery revenue unexpectedly rebounded, shooting up by about $24 million from the previous year and grossing $392 million.

Lottery Director John Myers says the organization is tickled with the way things turned out.

___

Information from: The Charleston GazetteMail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

Previous PostWVa consumers hit by Equifax data breach can file claims
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X