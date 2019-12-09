Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured W Virginia Capitol Christmas tree lighting set for Tuesday
FeaturedNewsWatchState News

W Virginia Capitol Christmas tree lighting set for Tuesday

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 09, 2019, 10:51 am

33
0

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia’s annual holiday celebration and tree lighting ceremony will be held this week at the state Capitol Complex in Charleston.

The Joyful Night event will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the south plaza with performances from West Virginia high school bands. Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice will light the state Christmas tree at 6 p.m.

Student ornament winners will be introduced afterward at the state Culture Center. Jim and Cathy Justice later will read ”’Twas the Night Before Christmas” in the Governor’s Mansion.

Previous PostStudents accepting donations for Christmas Market
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X