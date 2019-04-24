Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
W.Va Woman Pleads Guilty In Stabbing Death Of Husband

Yazmin RodriguezBy Apr 24, 2019, 09:33 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A 35-year-old West Virginia woman has pleaded guilty to killing her husband last year.

News outlets report Amanda Belcher of South Charleston pleaded guilty Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter. She was originally charged with first-degree murder. She will face three to 15 years when she is sentenced May 22.

Court records indicate police were called to the couple’s home last May. In court Tuesday, Belcher said there was a “domestic disturbance” between the couple and she called for help and stabbed her husband.

One of Belcher’s attorneys, Dan Holstein, said Amanda Belcher and her children told authorities that 45-year-old Jimmy Belcher hit her several times that day.

Prosecutor J.C. MacCallum indicated Amanda Belcher intended to use self-defense as a defense in the trial that had been set to start Tuesday.

