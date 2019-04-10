W.Va. tax collections fall below estimates in March

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia revenue collections are $191 million ahead of estimates with three months left in the fiscal year.

Gov. Jim Justice says tax collections in March were $3.8 million lower than estimates. He says the performance reflected an anticipated slowdown in winter construction.

Justice says the state remains on track for a significant year-end surplus. Nearly all of the current surplus occurred in the first six months of the fiscal year.

The general revenue tax collections of $333 million last month were 1.6 percent higher than collections in March 2018.