Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch W.Va. tax collections fall below estimates in March
NewsWatchStateTop Stories

W.Va. tax collections fall below estimates in March

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 10, 2019, 10:01 am

22
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia revenue collections are $191 million ahead of estimates with three months left in the fiscal year.

Gov. Jim Justice says tax collections in March were $3.8 million lower than estimates. He says the performance reflected an anticipated slowdown in winter construction.

Justice says the state remains on track for a significant year-end surplus. Nearly all of the current surplus occurred in the first six months of the fiscal year.

The general revenue tax collections of $333 million last month were 1.6 percent higher than collections in March 2018.

Previous PostEaster Carnival set for West Virginia Capitol grounds
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X