Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch W.Va. Supreme Court revamps civics education program
NewsWatchPolitical NewsState NewsTop Stories

W.Va. Supreme Court revamps civics education program

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 09, 2019, 10:07 am

32
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia Supreme Court is giving its civics education program a new name.

With Constitution Day coming up on Sept. 17, the Robes to Schools program that was started in 2007 will now be called Have Gavel, Will Travel.

Chief Justice Beth Walker said in a news release that Supreme Court justices, circuit judges, family court judges and magistrates have made hundreds of visits to West Virginia schools. But magistrates don’t wear robes and judges who visit schools don’t always take their robes, so the new name is more fitting.

Walker says the speaker’s bureau on the court’s website has been updated so educators can easily find a judicial officer to speak to a class, or they can call the public information office to arrange a visit.

Previous PostConstruction on Apartments for Teachers to Begin
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X