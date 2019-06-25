Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
W. Va. Supreme Court aids domestic violence victims

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 25, 2019

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Supreme Court released a series of videos aimed at helping domestic violence victims obtain protective paperwork.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a four-part series was released on the West Virginia Judiciary website and YouTube on Monday.

The goal is to make the process of obtaining domestic violence petitions less intimidating and easier to understand.

Chief Justice Beth Walker said domestic violence petitions accounted for 25.8% of filings in the magistrate courts in 2017.

Walker noted that filing for a petition is completely separate from that of a criminal case involving domestic abuse. She says the video helps clear up those types of misconceptions.

The outlet says about 34 people died as a result of domestic violence in West Virginia between Oct. 1, 2017, and Sept. 30, 2018.

