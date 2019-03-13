W.Va. State Fire Marshals Determine Raleigh County Church Fire To Be Arson, Reward Offered

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A church in Raleigh County was deliberately set on fire, according to W.Va. State Fire Marshal investigators.

On March 3, 2019, a fire tore through the Freedom Ministries church located in Daniels, Raleigh County. Investigators with the Fire Marshal’s Office did an origin and cause determination that the fire was arson.

The WVSFMO is asking that if anyone has any information, please contact the West Virginia Arson Hotline at 1-800-233-FIRE (3473). There is up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of an arsonist.

The investigation is still ongoing.