W.Va. State Fire Marshals charge Harrison County man for setting mother’s home on fire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office announces the arrest of a Harrison County man in connection with setting a fire in his mother’s home two days before Thanksgiving.

Christopher M. Curia, 33, of Hepzibah was arrested on Nov. 27 and charged with first-degree arson. During an interview with investigators with the WVSFMO, Curia admitted to setting the fire.

The fire occurred in the late afternoon on Nov. 26 at a home on Dan Street in Hepzibah. The Spelter Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire, which resulted in $30,000 in damages. There were no reported injuries to the firefighters or other civilians.

Curia was taken into custody and charged and remains in the North Central Regional Jail.

This investigation is being handled by ASFM investigator P.E. Alloway