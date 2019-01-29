Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
W.Va. State Fire Marshals arrest firefighter in Mercer arson case

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 29, 2019, 18:14 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office today announced the arrest of a Mercer County firefighter on charges heintentionally set fire to a residence.

Investigators with the WVSFMO have charged Aaron B. Burkett, 26, with first-degree arson and conspiracy in connection with a fire that occurred at a dwelling on Simmons Avenue on Dec. 7, 2018 in Bramwell, Mercer County.

Burkett was arraigned in Mercer County Magistrate Court and released on bond.

The arrest was made by Assistant State Fire Marshal R.S. Rodes, with help from the Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department and the BramwellPolice Department. The investigation in Burkett’s case is unrelated to the one that recently resulted in arson arrests in McDowell County.

