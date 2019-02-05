Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
W.Va. State Fire Marshals arrest 5 former firefighters in Cabell arson cases

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 05, 2019, 17:13 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office charged five now-former Cabell County volunteer firefighters with arson today in connection with a series of intentionally set fires in the Barboursville area that spanned several months.
Ian Hockenberry, 21, Travis Bailey, 29, and Brett Ray, 20 were arrested by WVSFMO investigators and charged with first-degree arson. Their charges arise from abandoned residential structure fires in the Barboursville area of Cabell County in early 2018.
Charles “Chase” Peoples, 19, and Glenn Harman, 20, are charged with second-degree arson. Those charges stem from an abandoned nonresidential structure in the Lesage area of Cabell County in early 2018.
The arrests resulted from an intensive investigation into multiple fires spanning several months. All five had been terminated from their fire department prior to any charges being filed. The name of their department will not be released.
All of the individuals were arraigned in Cabell Co. Magistrate Court and have been released on bond.
More charges are pending. The investigation and arrests were made by ASFM T. S. Chastain and R.P. McFarland.
