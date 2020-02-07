W.Va. State Fire Marshal seeks information in two Nicholas County arson investigations

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for help as it investigates two separate arson incidents on the same property in the Wilderness District.

The first incident occurred in the early morning hours of July 9, 2019, at 125 Whipperwill Rd. in Summersville. Two homes and a mobile trailer were destroyed, while another open structure received less damage. The site is a recently developed, remote location just off U.S. Route 19.

The second fire incident was discovered in the early morning of Dec. 25 by a passerby on U.S. 19. The property had a newly rebuilt home that had previously burned.

Both fires resulted in total loss of the structures with more than $380,000 in damages.

Investigators believe an unknown vehicle was on the property a few days before the fire occurred in July. That vehicle is described as a later model Chevrolet pickup truck, burgundy or maroon in color and with a black primer hood.

The vehicle’s driver is described as a heavy-set older man about 60 years of age while a passenger was believed to have a slim build and no teeth. Investigators seek to identify and speak with these two individuals.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is urged to contact the West Virginia Fire Marshal Hotline at 1-800-233-FIRE (3473).