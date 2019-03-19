Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
W.Va. specialty crop block grant program taking applications

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 19, 2019, 08:49 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia agriculture officials are accepting applications for a federal specialty crop block grant program.

Agricultural officials say in a news release the U.S. Department of Agriculture will award grants for projects aimed at expanding markets for small producers. Grant recipients will have three years to plan, implement and gather data on their respective projects.

Specialty crops can include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, maple syrup and nursery crops, among others.

The deadline to apply is April 8. For more information or to submit an application, contact Cindy Martel at grants@wvda.us.

Eight West Virginia projects split $272,000 in funding last year.

Tyler Barker

