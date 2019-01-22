W.Va. Senate rejects amendment expanding free tuition bill

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Tyler BarkerBy Jan 22, 2019, 14:46 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia Senate has rejected an amendment that would have included four-year colleges in a bill to provide free tuition at community and technical colleges to state residents.

The Republican-led Senate rejected the amendment along party lines Tuesday. The amendment was proposed by Democratic Sen. Roman Prezioso of Marion County.

Republicans were concerned the House of Delegates would reject the bill if the cost of the program increased by adding four-year colleges.

GOP Senate President Mitch Carmichael is the bill’s lead sponsor. He says there will be opportunities later to look at expanding the program but says “we can all destroy a great idea by adding to it.”

Some Democrats said there should be no dollar ceiling on funding education opportunities.

