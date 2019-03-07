Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
W.Va. Senate OKs dropping tax on Social Security benefits
W.Va. Senate OKs dropping tax on Social Security benefits

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 07, 2019, 17:02 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A bill to eliminate West Virginia personal income taxes on Social Security retirement benefits has been passed by the state Senate.

The Republican-led Senate voted 33-0 Thursday to approve the bill. The bill now returns to the House, which must concur on Senate changes to phase in the elimination over three years.

Gov. Jim Justice proposed the cut in his State of the State speech.

The measure would mean a $50 million reduction in revenue collected if it becomes law.

West Virginia is among 13 states that currently tax Social Security benefits. Surrounding states aren’t among them.

