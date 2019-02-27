Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
W.Va. Senate OKs bill to raise minimum tobacco use age to 21

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 27, 2019, 14:10 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would raise the state’s minimum legal age for using tobacco products from 18 to 21.

The Senate passed the bill on a 20-14 vote Wednesday. The bill covers all tobacco and vaping products. A similar bill is pending in a House committee.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Virginia has among the highest youth smoking rates in the nation.

A similar bill died last year in a Senate committee.

Virginia last week became the seventh state to raise the smoking age to 21. Similar bills are pending before lawmakers in several states.

