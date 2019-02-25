Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch W.Va. Senate OKs bill to increase fines for passing buses
NewsWatchPoliticsStateTop Stories

W.Va. Senate OKs bill to increase fines for passing buses

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 25, 2019, 16:57 pm

14
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would increase some penalties for passing a stopped school bus whose warning lights are flashing.

The Senate voted unanimously Monday to send the bill to the House of Delegates.

Violators could see minimum fines doubled to $500 for a first offense and $1,000 for a second offense under the bill.

The bill also would double driver’s license suspensions to 60 days for a first offense and 180 days for a second offense.

It also would require exterior cameras on the front and back of all county school buses bought after July 1.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X