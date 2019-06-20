Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Education W.Va. Senate leader wants House education bill passed as is, Gov. Justice supports bill
EducationFeaturedNewsWatchState News

W.Va. Senate leader wants House education bill passed as is, Gov. Justice supports bill

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 20, 2019, 16:51 pm

16
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia’s Senate leader says he wants a House GOP education bill that would allow the state’s first charter schools to pass his chamber as is.

Republican Senate President Mitch Carmichael told The Associated Press on Thursday that he’s not going to try to amend the proposal.

The House passed the measure late Wednesday. It would allow for a staggered implementation of charter schools, limiting the state to three charters until 2023 then letting three more go up every three years after that.

Teachers union leaders have led massive protests at the Capitol against charters.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice has tweeted support for the bill, calling it a “major step toward building new opportunities for our children.”

Carmichael says he wants the Senate to reconvene next week.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X