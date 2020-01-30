W.Va. pharmacist gets 10 years for drug, income tax plea

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia pharmacist has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for illegally distributing oxycodone and filing a false tax return.

Scott D. Tingler, 41, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Clarksburg.

Prosecutors said the Morgantown pharmacist conspired with others to distribute more than 7,400 grams of oxycodone in Monongalia County and elsewhere from 2014 to 2018. It also says he underreported his income.

Tingler was ordered to pay $508,000 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service as well as forfeit an additional $1.85 million.

As part of his plea, Tingler agreed to relinquish his pharmacy license.

In 2018 the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and other law enforcement agencies conducted a raid on two pharmacies and a home Tingler owned as part of an investigation into pharmacy practices.

