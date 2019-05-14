Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
W.Va Participating In States' Lawsuit Over Generic Drugs
W.Va Participating In States’ Lawsuit Over Generic Drugs

Yazmin RodriguezBy May 14, 2019, 11:00 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has joined a federal lawsuit alleging generic drug manufacturers conspired to inflate and manipulate prices.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced West Virginia’s participation with other states Monday. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Connecticut alleges 20 firms conspired to reduce competition and restrain trade relating to more than 100 drugs. They include treatments for diabetes, cancer and arthritis.

The lawsuit also names 15 senior executives responsible for pricing, sales and marketing as defendants. It asks for a finding that the defendants’ actions violated federal and state antitrust and consumer protection laws.

A company named in the lawsuit, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, has denied any criminal behavior or civil liability. Mylan Pharmaceuticals is among other defendants.

The lawsuit seeks damages and court action to restore market competition.

Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University. At Monmouth, she was actively involved in the student-run television studio, HawkTv. There she anchored, reported, produced and directed. After graduation, she headed to Sacred Heart University in Connecticut where she received her masters in broadcast journalism and digital media while interning at a radio station. Yazmin has always had an admiration for storytelling and idolized news anchors growing up especially WABC anchor Sade Baderinwa. She always had a love of public speaking and writing and knew journalism was the right career for her the moment she stepped into her college television station. She’s beyond thankful WOAY gave her this opportunity to live out her dream career. She loves working out, cooking, going on long drives and watching movies, especially A Star is Born.

