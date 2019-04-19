W.Va Man Says He Forgot He Had Gun At Airport Checkpoint

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Yazmin RodriguezBy Apr 19, 2019, 10:47 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man was stopped at an airport checkpoint with a loaded handgun in his bag.

Authorities on Thursday said the man told security at Yeager Airport in Charleston that he forgot he was carrying his firearm.

Airport police confiscated the gun and detained the Barboursville man for questioning. His name was not released.

A press release from the Transportation Security Administration says a typical first offense for bringing a handgun to a checkpoint is $3,900.

Officials last week announced that a similar incident occurred at Huntington Tri-State Airport, where a Genoa man also told authorities that he forgot he had his gun on him.

