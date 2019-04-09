Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
W.Va Man Caught With Loaded Gun At Airport Checkpoint

Yazmin RodriguezBy Apr 09, 2019, 09:34 am

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say a man was caught with a loaded handgun at a West Virginia airport checkpoint.

A Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman says officers stopped the man Monday at the Huntington Tri-State Airport after the gun was found in his carry-on bag.

She says the man told security officers that he forgot he had his gun on him. The firearm was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber.

Airport police confiscated the weapon and detained the Genoa, West Virginia resident for questioning. His name was not released.

A TSA news release says the typical first offense penalty for bringing a handgun to a checkpoint is $3,900.

The spokeswoman didn’t respond to a voicemail message seeking further information.

