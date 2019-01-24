W.Va. lawmakers unveil omnibus education bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia lawmakers are introducing a comprehensive education bill that includes promised pay raises but also other provisions that immediately put unions on edge less than a year after a teachers’ strike.

The Senate education committee planned to discuss the omnibus bill later Thursday.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael says student test scores and performances need to improve, and the education system “is not serving the needs of our children.”

Among its proposals are public charter schools, differential pay for teachers in critical shortage areas such as math, and tax credits for teachers who buy school supplies.

West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee says unrelated items in the bill should be voted on separately.

West Virginia teachers won a 5 percent pay raise after a nine-day strike last year. Another 5 percent increase is included in the current bill.