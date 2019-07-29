Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
W.Va. lawmakers ask for control of $37M opioid settlement

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 29, 2019, 13:37 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A group of West Virginia lawmakers want control of a recent $37 million opioid settlement with the drug distributor McKesson.

Members of the House of Delegates on Monday asked the attorney general to let the legislature to divvy up the money so it can be used for opioid treatment programs, rather than on administrative costs.

West Virginia settled its lawsuit with McKesson in May. The state had accused the company of shipping millions of suspicious painkiller orders to the state as it was being ravaged by the opioid epidemic. McKesson has denied any wrongdoing.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office didn’t immediately have a comment. His statement announcing the settlement says he intends to use portions of the money to further the fight against drug abuse in West Virginia.

