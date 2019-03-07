Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch W.Va. House passes home rule permanency bill
NewsWatchPoliticsStateTop Stories

W.Va. House passes home rule permanency bill

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 07, 2019, 16:50 pm

56
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A bill that would make West Virginia’s home rule pilot program permanent has been passed in the House of Delegates.

The House approved the bill Thursday on an 87-11 vote. The bill now goes back to the Senate, which passed it earlier and must concur with House changes.

The pilot program was created in 2007 to allow participating cities to operate outside state code to address specific issues. More cities were added in 2014, and the program was slated to end this year.

The bill would allow more cities to participate.

Previous PostW.Va. bill would move Medicaid fraud unit under AG control
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X