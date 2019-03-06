Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
W.Va. House passes free tuition bill for community colleges

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 06, 2019, 12:30 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill that would allow state residents to attend community and technical college for free.

The bill was approved on an 85-13 vote Wednesday. It now goes back to the Senate, which had previously passed the bill unanimously and now must address House changes.

Seventeen other states offer similar programs.

The bill would authorize tuition grants to West Virginians at least 18 years old who have completed a secondary program.

It would require passing a drug test each semester, maintaining a 2.0 grade-point average, taking at least six credit hours a semester and performing at least eight hours of community service.

Recipients would have to repay grants if they don’t live in West Virginia for two years after getting their degree or certificate.

Tyler Barker

