W.Va. House OKs bill to hike fines for passing school buses

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 07, 2019, 17:26 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill that would increase fines for passing a stopped school bus whose warning lights are flashing.

The House approved the bill on a 90-1 vote Thursday. The bill now goes to the governor.

Violators would see minimum fines doubled to $500 for a first offense and $1,000 for a second offense under the bill. It also carries a maximum six-month jail term.

The bill also would double driver’s license suspensions to 60 days for a first offense and 180 days for a second offense.

It also would require exterior cameras on the front and back of all county school buses bought after July 1.

