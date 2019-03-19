Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News W.Va. gov orders crews to prioritize secondary road projects
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

W.Va. gov orders crews to prioritize secondary road projects

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 19, 2019, 16:00 pm

22
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has ordered highway crews to compile a list of secondary road projects in their counties.

Speaking to Division of Highways district engineers and county supervisors Tuesday in Charleston, the Republican governor gave them a three-day deadline to come up with a list of problem roads, then another day to prioritize them.

Justice also asked them to suggest projects that need continuous “aggressive” maintenance.

Justice says “I’ve got to know what’s wrong, and I’ve got to know what’s the most important. There’s no way to do it all, but that doesn’t mean we can’t do a lot.”

The meeting came a week after Justice pledged to fix neglected secondary roads, hire workers and buy equipment. Unspecified funding will be pooled from revenue surpluses and bond money.

Previous PostAccident Involving A Coal Truck Sends One Person To The Hospital In McDowell County
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X