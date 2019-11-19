W.Va. employee convicted of stealing $61K from state agency

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Authorities say a former West Virginia environmental department staffer has admitted to stealing more than $61,000 from the agency.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart on Monday announced 50-year-old Yvonne Dozier has pleaded guilty to a felony wire fraud charge.

He says Dozier used a taxpayer-funded credit card to pay her own bills when she was an accounting tech for the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection. She also used the card to pay for a vacation rental home in North Carolina.

Dozier admitted to altering invoices to cover up the purchases.

She faces up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release when she’s sentenced in February. Stuart says Dozier also will have to pay restitution to the state.