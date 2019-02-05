Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
W.Va. education bill sent to House committee

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 05, 2019, 12:53 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A comprehensive education bill has been sent to a House of Delegates committee after a delegate unsuccessfully tried to indefinitely postpone its consideration.

The Republican-led House Tuesday approved a move by Majority Leader Amy Summers to table the motion by Pendleton County Democrat Isaac Sponaugle.

The bill was referred to the House education committee.

Sponaugle calls the bill a “pig.” He says “I don’t care how much lipstick you’re going to put on it. You’re not going to make it any prettier.”

Teachers’ unions plan to vote in the coming week whether to authorize statewide action against the bill if necessary, including a strike. The bill includes plans to open charter schools and would require teachers to sign off annually on union dues. It also includes a 5 percent pay raise.

