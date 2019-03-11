Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
W.Va. Department of Education to hold public forums

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 11, 2019, 14:38 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The state Department of Education will hold seven public forums as part of preparations for the upcoming special legislative session.

The department says in a news release the first forum will be held March 18 at Cabell Midland High School.

Gov. Jim Justice called the special session to address teacher pay raises and other education issues. He’s asked legislators to meet with teachers, parents and other stakeholders before returning.

Other forums will be held at the following high schools: Capital, Woodrow Wilson, Robert C. Byrd, Wheeling Park, Berkeley Springs, and Mount View. Times and dates for those meetings will be announced later.

The statement says the Department of Education also will offer separate online surveys for parents and community members, students and educators on its website later this week.

Online:

W.Va. Department of Education: https://wvde.us/

Tyler Barker

