BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch W.Va. county keeps schools open during strike
NewsWatchStateTop Stories

W.Va. county keeps schools open during strike

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 19, 2019, 09:25 am

49
0

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia teachers have embarked on their second strike in a year, but one of the 55 county public schools districts is staying open.

Putnam County schools says in a statement its schools are open Tuesday.

County schools superintendent John Hudson says “it is the expectation that all employees report to work.”

He says “it is important that our students continue to have the opportunity to learn in a safe and secure environment.”

Several Putnam County parents responded on Facebook that they wouldn’t send their children to school across teacher picket lines.

Nearly all of West Virginia’s 55 counties have called off public school classes Tuesday as teachers protest education legislation that their unions view as lacking their input and as retaliation for last year’s nine-day strike.

Previous PostMan Is In Jail After Trying To Solicit Minor For Sex
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X