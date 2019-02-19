W.Va. county keeps schools open during strike

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia teachers have embarked on their second strike in a year, but one of the 55 county public schools districts is staying open.

Putnam County schools says in a statement its schools are open Tuesday.

County schools superintendent John Hudson says “it is the expectation that all employees report to work.”

He says “it is important that our students continue to have the opportunity to learn in a safe and secure environment.”

Several Putnam County parents responded on Facebook that they wouldn’t send their children to school across teacher picket lines.

Nearly all of West Virginia’s 55 counties have called off public school classes Tuesday as teachers protest education legislation that their unions view as lacking their input and as retaliation for last year’s nine-day strike.