W.Va. budget heading for showdown over teacher raises

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 06, 2019, 13:46 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia Senate has passed a state budget that doesn’t include funding for teacher raises, almost certainly setting up a potential showdown with the House of Delegates.

Senators voted 20-14 on the proposal Wednesday, one day after they gutted a House version of the budget that would have raised teacher salaries by about 5 percent.

The bill now heads back to the House. Lawmakers there are expected to call for a conference committee where senators and delegates will be selected to come up with a final version of the budget.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice says he wants teachers to get a pay increase and has been lobbying lawmakers.

Teachers’ union leaders say they are hopeful educators and school service personnel will end up getting raises.

