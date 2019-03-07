Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch W.Va. bill would move Medicaid fraud unit under AG control
NewsWatchPoliticsStateTop Stories

W.Va. bill would move Medicaid fraud unit under AG control

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 07, 2019, 16:56 pm

39
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A bill that would transfer control of a unit that fights Medicaid fraud to the West Virginia attorney general’s office has been sent to the governor.

The House of Delegates voted 58-42 Thursday to pass the bill, which was earlier approved by the state Senate.

The bill would transfer control of the fraud unit from the Department of Health and Human Resources.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says in a news release the move would make the unit more efficient. He says attorneys general operate Medicaid fraud control units in 43 other states.

Morrisey’s office already fights Social Security disability fraud. That effort generated $6.2 million last year alone.

Previous PostWest Virginia Reports Progress with Sexual Assault Kit Initiative
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X