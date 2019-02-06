W.Va. bill would allow schools to host military funerals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A bill that would allow schools to host military funerals has passed the West Virginia Senate.

The bill approved Wednesday now moves to the House of Delegates.

Putnam County Democrat Glenn Jeffries sponsored the bill after the November death of Poca High School graduate Nicholas Jividen.

Jividen was an Army specialist who died during a routine training exercise in California. His services were held at a small funeral home. Jeffries says most funeral homes cannot accommodate services where hundreds of people may want to attend.

Under the bill, county boards of education would allow school facilities to be used for a funeral or memorial service for a military member or first responder. County boards could set up a process to handle such requests.