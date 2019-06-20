Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
W.Va. ag officials warn of fungal disease on boxwood shrubs

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 20, 2019, 14:40 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia agricultural officials are warning about a fungal disease that attacks boxwood shrubs.

The state Department of Agriculture says in a news release that boxwood blight has been detected on residential and commercial landscapes throughout the state.

Boxwood blight produces dark brown leaf spots and causes rapid defoliation that sometimes kills young boxwoods. It’s found in more than two dozen states and was first detected in West Virginia on plants shipped from out-of-state nurseries in 2015.

The statement says residents should buy shrubs from reputable nurseries and only buy plants that appear healthy. Gardeners and landscapers should sanitize gardening tools between different plantings of boxwoods.

