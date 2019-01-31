Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Education W.Va. AG Issues Legal Opinion Regarding Education Bill
EducationNewsWatchPoliticsStateTop Stories

W.Va. AG Issues Legal Opinion Regarding Education Bill

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 31, 2019, 16:28 pm

28
0

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, fulfilling his duty to render a legal opinion sought by state Senate President Mitch Carmichael, issued an opinion Thursday regarding Senate Bill 451 and its compliance with the single-object mandate of the state Constitution.

The opinion concludes Senate Bill 451 likely satisfies the constitutional requirement in question. The opinion addresses only the specific legal question raised by the Senate President, and neither considers nor takes a position on the merits of Senate Bill 451 as a matter of policy.

“Senate Bill 451—at least in its current form—would likely pass constitutional scrutiny over the single-object test,” Attorney General Morrisey wrote. “The bill relates to the general subject area of education reform, and although its provisions may have attracted considerable public attention and are currently the subject of significant legislative debate, a reviewing court would likely conclude that Senate Bill 451’s provisions are fairly classified as relating to a single object, and that its title provides fair notice of the important issues at stake.”

Read a copy of the opinion at http://bit.ly/2WyZ9Zv.

Previous PostBeckley Police Need Your Help Identifying A Man
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X